Opening date for new gym facility at St Andrews' East Sands Leisure Centre
The centre’s former cafe has been transformed into a modern gym facility to cater to Fife Sports and Leisure Trust’s growing membership and to promote health and wellness within the community.
It will welcome its first visitors on Thursday, June 13.
The two-level facility features dedicated areas for strength training, cardio and functional fitness and with over 40 pieces of fitness equipment, it is fully equipped to meet a diverse range of fitness requirements.
The upgraded space aims to cater for both fitness enthusiasts and beginners and offers a welcoming environment for all levels and fitness goals.
Paul Burke, commercial and business development manager at Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “The growing interest in fitness among our members prompted us to expand our gym space. Working closely with Fife Council, we have created a space where customers can pursue their fitness goals in a comfortable and inspiring environment overlooking the pool.”
Grant Stevenson, area leisure manager, added: “We’re thrilled to unveil the new gym space at East Sands Leisure Centre. The team is eager to welcome everyone to explore the new gym and discover the positive impact it can have on their health and wellbeing.”
