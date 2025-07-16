Opening date scheduled for new playpark in Fife town
Over 70 local people took part in the consultation and the final design, which is suitable and accessible for all, takes on board their suggestions and choices.
The new design is made up of a variety of equipment which will mean there will be something suitable and accessible for everyone, including multi-unit, springies, spinners, roundabout and toddler unit.
Councillor Linda Erskine, Fife Council’s spokesperson for communities, said: said: “We’re all keen to see these exciting plans become a reality. We have been working hard to improve the play area. The previous play equipment had reached the end of its life and we’re now set to see a fantastic £100,000 new play park.”
The new play area should be ready to open by August 25, but the date is weather dependent.
