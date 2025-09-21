Opening date set for refurbished Fife leisure centre with library set to move in

A Fife leisure centre is set to open its doors after a major refurbishment.

Cowdenbeath Leisure Centre’s upgraded facilities can be seen from Monday, September 29 after a project delivered on time and within budget. The soft opening will allow Fife Sports and Leisure Trust (FSLT) - the main operator - to begin running services.

Fife Council’s early years provision returned to the centre earlier this month, relocating from temporary accommodation next to the Maxwell Centre. Additionally, the new integrated library service operated by OnFife will move from its current High Street location. It aims to open in tandem with the relaunch.

The refurbishment includes a range of improvements which include an enhanced gym space to increase capacity and provide a new, dedicated fitness/aerobic studio for group activity a replacement of the sauna and steam room; new wet-side changing area and a repurposed synthetic pitch .

Cowdenbeath Leisure Centre is set to re-open (Pic: Fife Council)

Councillor Alex Campbell, area committee convenor said: “The reopening marks a major milestone for the town. This significant investment reflects Fife Council’s commitment to integrated community facilities and supports the ambitions of our physical activity and sports strategy to invest in facilities and infrastructure that promote physical activity and sport.

“It not only revitalises a key community asset but also brings together leisure, learning, and early years services under one roof. I’m delighted to see the project delivered on time and budget, and I look forward to seeing the centre thrive once again.”

An official opening event led s planned approximately six weeks after the soft launch.

Emma Walker, chief executive officer at FSLT, said: “The venue has been upgraded to provide a much-improved experience for the community, with a bigger and better gym, a modernised swimming pool space, and investment in facilities like our astro pitch. With the addition of the library and welcoming back the early years education team, the venue will be a true community hub, offering something for everyone.”

Heather Stuart, chief executive of OnFife, which operates the library, said: “This is the start of a great new chapter for Cowdenbeath Library. We’re looking forward to welcoming our existing customers back to all the activities we offered previously and our team are also excited about the new opportunities presented by being co-located in the leisure centre. We'll be making new connections with other centre users and groups who might not have used the library before.”

Ongoing snagging and landscaping works will continue over the coming months.