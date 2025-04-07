Opening day queues when Safeway opened in Kirkcaldy 50 years ago

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wm Low, Presto, Goldbergs, Whatever Woman Wants, Tesco, M&S, Woolworth, HMV, Mothercare, Halfords, Burtons are just some of the big names which once graced Kirkcaldy’s town centre making it the go-to place for a generation and more of shoppers.

One landmark anniversary slipped through the net earlier this year - it was 50 years ago that Safeway opened its doors in the Lang Toun.

Today, its base in the west end of the High Street is filled by B&M. In fact, the name Safeway no longer exists.

February 4, 1972 saw the doors open for the first time and a new supermarket come to town. It was the company’s 14th store in Scotland, and its 100th in Europe, and it had a staff of around 70 - almost entirely recruited from the Kirkcaldy.

Scenes from the opening of the Safeway store in 1972 (Pic: submitted)

Eddie Hagen was the manager of the new store, having previously run Safeway’s supermarket in Portobello. Back then Kirkcaldy had Tesco in the Mercat Shopping Centre, and a host of independent traders in a busy High Street.

The doors opened on day one to a long queue of shoppers keen to see inside for the forest time.

The store had ten check outs - five either side of the cashier’s office which sat raised up in the centre, and the opening offers included 10p off any item in its produce department. . In 1972, a pound of shoulder steak cost just 49p, pork steak came in at 53p, oven ready turkey at 28p per lb, and pickled ox tongue was just 33p.

You could get a Fray Bentos steak and kidney pie for 26 and a half pence and a Swiss gateau for just 24p while a tin of sliced peaches set you back a mere 15p.

Opening day offer in 1982

Eddie said: “The store was well ahead of Tesco in terms of fresh produce, its deli and even wine and spirits, but we couldn’t compete with them on price - and they had Green Shields stamps!

“We did a price check every few weeks on 100 items and we’d go and check their shelves, but it didn’t really matter. Safeway was seen as the M&s of supermarkets - the area manager would agree which prices could be lowered.” The store was as modern as they came, but the building came with challenges.

“The shop was at ground level, and all the storage was effectively underground which meant all the stock had to be sent up in a lift and then unpacked. That was a nightmare! We were also the first to get shelf-edged ticketing to show the price of goods - no-one else had that.” In the 70s, managers were also suited and booted, with some in bow ties behind the deli - an air of formality which has long since gone from supermarkets.

“We had some lovely people working at Safeway,” Eddie recalled. “The shop started well, but there was tough competition so things did get cut back - the night shift was cut ou.” Safeway, in common with many big High Street stores also had its own canteen complete with a cook, where staff could have a three-course meal for about 20pence. It also had its own football team for games against other stores, and an annual dance which was the highlight of the year.

Eddir spent a lifetime in retail, managing other stores as well as running his own bookshop and a fruit and veg outlet.

Retired to Lower Largo, he recalled: “The High Street was a thriving place then. We had competition. Eventually Presto bought out Safeway and then it eventually closed.”