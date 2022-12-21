Opening schedule confirmed for Adam Smith Theatre after three-year closure
The doors to the Adam Smith Theatre will open next summer with a festival in honour of the man the building is named after - and the grand official re-opening will be in September.
The long-established Kirkcaldy venue has been closed for three years and is undergoing a £7.5m transformation.
OnFife, which runs the region’s flagship theatre, announced this week that the Adam Smith Global Foundation’s tricentennial celebrations will mark its long awaited return in June.
It will form part of a summer celebratory and community taster events ahead of the grand re-opening.
During that time, staff will move back into the building full-time and there will be a period of snagging, training and inductions. The functionality of all interior spaces will be put to test, as comprehensive run-throughs of its spaces and functions take place inclusive of the refurbished Beveridge Suite, the café/bar, brand-new design suite and a new multi-purpose function room.
Local people will get the chance to see inside with tour and taster events designed to get them involved again with the Adam Smith - and see how it has been transformed into a cultural hub.
The redevelopment has involved major investment from Fife Council which saw costs soar as a result of the pandemic and Brexit.
Linda Erskine, Fife Council spokesperson for communities, said: "The Adam Smith has been at the heart of our town for more than a century and is one of Kirkcaldy's finest assets. The multi-million-pound investment that's been made in this iconic building will guarantee its future for many years to come.
"There's a lot of affection for the Adam Smith in Kirkcaldy and it has been missed by the community whilst the refurbishment has been underway. I'm very excited for it to be open again and bringing people back into the town."
Michelle Sweeney, OnFife’s director of creative development, said: “The reopening of the Adam Smith in 2023 will mark the start of another new chapter for this iconic building. It will be returning as a venue which is at the heart of culture in Kirkcaldy positioned as it is to serve our local, creative and business communities. We cannot wait to have the doors open again.”