The long-established Kirkcaldy venue has been closed for three years and is undergoing a £7.5m transformation.

OnFife, which runs the region’s flagship theatre, announced this week that the Adam Smith Global Foundation’s tricentennial celebrations will mark its long awaited return in June.

It will form part of a summer celebratory and community taster events ahead of the grand re-opening.

Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy

During that time, staff will move back into the building full-time and there will be a period of snagging, training and inductions. The functionality of all interior spaces will be put to test, as comprehensive run-throughs of its spaces and functions take place inclusive of the refurbished Beveridge Suite, the café/bar, brand-new design suite and a new multi-purpose function room.

Local people will get the chance to see inside with tour and taster events designed to get them involved again with the Adam Smith - and see how it has been transformed into a cultural hub.

The redevelopment has involved major investment from Fife Council which saw costs soar as a result of the pandemic and Brexit.

Linda Erskine, Fife Council spokesperson for communities, said: "The Adam Smith has been at the heart of our town for more than a century and is one of Kirkcaldy's finest assets. The multi-million-pound investment that's been made in this iconic building will guarantee its future for many years to come.

"There's a lot of affection for the Adam Smith in Kirkcaldy and it has been missed by the community whilst the refurbishment has been underway. I'm very excited for it to be open again and bringing people back into the town."