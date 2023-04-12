Operations delayed in Fife after damage to sterilising hub
Operations in Fife have been hit after damage to the ceiling of a decontamination unit.
Contingency plan are in place today (Wednesday) to minimise the impact on patients in the Kingdom.
The problems arose after damage to the ceiling of the central decontamination unit at Ninewells Hospital which supports both health boards. Over 50 surgeries were affected - 13 were cancelled in Fife and over 40 in Tayside delayed.
The damage at the hub - which provides theatre trays to hospitals - happened during a repair to a sterilising hub at the weekend.
Claire Dobson, NHS Fife’s director of acute services apologised for the impact on patients.
She said: “The decision to postpone any operation is never an easy one and we will work to ensure that these appointments are rescheduled as soon as possible.
“The decision was essential, in order to ensure sufficient clean surgical supplies were available for those with the most urgent clinical need, including medical emergencies and cancer treatments.
“We continue to work with colleagues at NHS Tayside to minimise the impact on our elective procedure programme and ask patients to continue to attend for their scheduled appointment unless they have been contacted by their clinical team.”