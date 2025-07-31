Optician appeals for donations to foodbank collection point

A Glenrothes optician is calling for the community to make donations and support the town’s foodbank this summer.

The call comes ahead of National Foodbank Day on Friday, September 5.

Specsavers Glenrothes, which is based at Lyon Way inside the Kingdom Centre, is now a donation point for Glenrothes Foodbank, and has collection points displayed within the store. Its team is encouraging locals to donate nonperishable food and hygiene items to the foodbank and help support a vital cause close to the community.

Both new and existing customers as well as locals are being urged to donate. Items such as packet pasta, tinned tomatoes, noodles, tinned soup, sweet treats and sanitary products are crucial to the foodbank. The items donated must be unused and unopened and must not be fresh or frozen.

Specsavers accepts donations for Glenrothes Foodbank (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Glenrothes Foodbank also gives locals the chance to volunteer their time with the charity.

Samantha Davidson, ophthalmic director at Specsavers Glenrothes, said: “It is so important to us as a team to support Glenrothes Foodbank. Our team helps so many of the local community every day in our store, and to be able to give local support outside the testing rooms means so much.

“We need the support of the community to help us give as much as we can. We are encouraging everyone within the area to come to the store and donate what they can. Every item helps.”