A Fife optician has helped a local man continue his community work after quickly referring him for an MRI, where he was diagnosed with mini stroke.

Mike Delaney, 56, who lives in Glenrothes, woke up with the feeling of an eyelash in his right eye. As a consultant arborist, Mike thought nothing of it, as he often gets small wood chips or debris from work in his eye. After unsuccessfully attempting to flush it out, he visited Specsavers in the town’s Kingdom Centre.

Mike was seen by optician, Kirsty Watson, who suspected he had suffered from a stroke. To be sure, she called the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for a priority MRI brain scan - and it diagnosed a transient ischemic attack, or mini stroke, which resulted in damage to his optic nerve with vision loss and clouding in his right eye.

In addition to his work as a consultant arborist and window cleaner, Mike is the founder of a volunteer organisation called ‘Happy Beaches Fife’, a litter picking group who strive to keep the Kingdom’s beaches clean.

Mike Delaney with optician Kirsty Watson (Pic: Specsavers Glenrothes)

Mike began the organisation after his dog cut his paw on litter. He also dedicates one day a week to Fife Coast and Countryside Trust. He said that had Kirsty not acted so quickly, he could have lost both his hobby and his passion.

Mike said: “Had she not acted so quickly I could be in a much worse position now. I was really impressed with how thorough Kirsty was. She really took the time to read up on what the issue could be, rather than quickly searching the issue online. It was quite remarkable.

‘We should all say ‘thank you’ more. It takes nothing to give your thanks to people who deserve it and it’s important to give recognition to people who help and do so much for others.”

David Platt, ophthalmic director at Specsavers Glenrothes, added: ‘We’re so happy to hear that Mike is doing well after his visit. Kirsty acted quickly and professionally to help Mike, and I’m glad to hear he felt at ease while in her care. While Mike has suffered some vision loss, I’m proud that our team has played a vital role in hopefully preventing any further deterioration.”