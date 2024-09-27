Organ donors: Fife families on the gift of life after life-saving donations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To mark Organ and Tissue Donation Week, NHS Fife shared the stories of transplant recipient Alison Gray, and of Jane and Neil Robertson, whose daughter donated her organs after her tragic death in 2018.

All three stories were shared with the aim of encouraging others to consider registering with the Organ Donor Register to donate their organs. To register your donation decision, or to find out more, visit: www.organdonation.scot

“The changes in organ donation means that all adults are seen as willing to donate their organs, unless they opt out or are in one of the excluded groups," NHS Fife's medical director, Dr Christopher McKenna, explained.

“However, many don’t realise that families will still be approached before any donation goes ahead."

Jane and Neil Robertson, parents of a local organ donor and (inset), transplant recipient Alison Gray (Pics: NHSFife)

He added: “We want everyone to understand the law around organ donation, the choices available to them, and highlight the importance of sharing their decision. This is so families can be certain they knew what their loved one wanted. So please take time to talk to your friends and family about your wishes."

Mrs Gray, who lives near Auchtermuchty, said she had lived a normal life up until she was 32 years old when she was told she had heart failure.

She had a pacemaker and implantable cardioverter defibrillator installed to regulate her heartbeat. However, in 2022 the defibrillator began firing repeatedly – a sign that her heart was truly failing.

Mrs Gray was admitted to hospital where her defibrillator restarted her heart three more times. She was placed on the urgent transplant list.

“I honestly, genuinely thought I was going to die in hospital,” she said. “I didn’t think I’d make it. I got up the next morning and they had found me a heart. I was extremely lucky.”

She added: “Now that I’m post-transplant, I absolutely embrace life and enjoy all the things I love to do.”

She described a life full of adventures with her three-year old labrador, walks, sports and more.

“I would encourage everybody to be open and honest with your family about your wishes,” she said. “Whether it is to donate or not to donate. Be honest and have that open conversation. I’m just grateful that my donor made that choice to allow me to still be here today.”

On the other side of the coin, the Robertsons shared their story as the parents of an organ donor.

In 2018, they lost their daughter after a tragic fall. They were told her brain stem was severely damaged, and she was completely unresponsive. That’s when doctors asked her family about organ donation.

“She had changed names and moved house so many times that she’d actually said yes to organ donation five separate times,” Mrs Robertson explained.

“There was no way we were going to go against that. She said yes five times, that was it. That was her decision.”

The Robertson’s now keep in touch with all three organ recipients, which they said makes their loss feel more bearable.

The man who received Louise's pancreas and kidney still messages them from time to time saying he’s fine, happy and blessed to see his grandchildren.

“It makes a big difference knowing they’re still here,” Mrs Robertson said. “If you can save somebody else that’s just great. It makes you feel a bit better.”