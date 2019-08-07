Organisations unite to help EU citizens settle in Fife

Fife’s charities and Fife Council have joined forces to help EU Citizens apply for Settled Status.

Fife Migrants Forum, Citizens Advice & Rights Fife, Fife Centre for Equalities and Fife Council will be working together to raise awareness about the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS) as well as assisting individuals with their application.

Since March 2019, EU, EEA and Swiss citizens living in the UK and their family members can apply under the settlement scheme to obtain their new UK immigration status.

This will enable them to continue to live, work, study and access public services in the UK.

EU, EEA and Swiss Citizens living in the UK have to apply for settled status as part of the government’s post-Brexit registration system.

Those who wish to remain in the UK after Brexit must apply for settled status before June 30, 2021, or December 31, 2020 in the event of a No-Deal Brexit.

Under the community support for vulnerable citizens funding scheme, the Fife-based organisations have secured funding to provide help and information to vulnerable EU, EEA and Swiss citizens applying to the EUSS.

An official launch of the Fife EU Settlement Partnership will be held on Friday, September 13, at 10am in Kirkcaldy Town House for the organisations to explain their role in supporting EU vulnerable citizens.

Gary Guichan, Manager of Fife Migrants Forum: “Our aim is to help new residents, who may face a range of issues, to integrate into the community and settle into their new homes. Our current focus is now on helping people to complete their EUSS application if they need to apply for settled status.

Appointments are available at our office in The Kirkcaldy Centre (formerly The Postings) Hunter St, Kirkcaldy.

“We will provide language and IT support to help people make their applications and be able to talk them through the process.”

Nina Luznar, lead advisor, EU Settlement Support Service of Citizens Advice & Rights Fife: “Citizens Advice & Rights Fife (CARF) will provide advice and support to clients from EU, EEA or Swiss citizens, as well as qualifying non-EU citizens who need assistance when making an application for settled or pre-settled status to remain in the UK after Brexit.”

Mrs Nina Munday, Manager of Fife Centre for Equalities: “We are pleased to be working with our partners to ensure the most vulnerable EU Citizens are being supported to remain in Fife.”

Judy Hamilton, convener, community & housing services committee of Fife Council,

said a section on the council website, www.fifedirect.org.uk explains the EU Settlement Scheme and the application process as well as providing links to the UK Government website. Customer service centres across Fife including Kirkcaldy will provide support with EU Settlement applications (this is an appointment-only service).

Visit: centreforequalities.org.uk/EUreferral.