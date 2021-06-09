Organisers delighted as Burntisland's summer shows set to return in July
Burntisland’s fair WILL go ahead this summer - despite being cancelled three months ago.
The re-think came after Fife moved into Level-1 restrictions which allow funfairs to re-open.
It will now start up on July 5 and run for six weeks on the town’s Links.
The fair has been part of Burntisland’s summer for generations and brings huge numbers into the town, providing a spin-off for many local cafes and shops.
The 2020 shows were cancelled because of the pandemic, and this year’s fair was also scrapped after a decision taken in April.
But, since then, there have been detailed discussions between the local authority and the Showmen’s Guild to allow it to operate.
Alex Colquhoun, chairman of the Scottish section of the Showmen’s Guild, said members were pleased the event will now go ahead.
He said: “Many Guild members have attended Burntisland throughout their life, so it was important we tried everything to ensure the Fair could go ahead.
“The people of Fife have always been great supporters of travelling fun fairs and my members always look forward to bringing all the fun of the fair to Burntisland."
There will be some changes to comply with Covid restrictions, and each attraction will have its own risk assessment.
Numbers of people attending will be also restricted and will be continuously monitored."
Burntisland’s return comes as Level-1 restrictions allow funfairs to operate for the first time since lockdown began in March 2020.
Paul Vaughan, Fife Council's head of communities and neighbourhoods, said: "Following extensive discussions, the Scottish section of the Showmen's Guild will be running Burntisland Fair this year. The event will run for six weeks from July 5."