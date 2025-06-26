Organisers reveal reason behind putting popular St Andrews gala on hold

St Andrews Harbour Gala is being put on hold for this year.

The decision comes amid ongoing efforts to restore devastating storm damage.

The event, organised by St Andrews Harbour Trust, usually takes place over a Saturday in July, and is a hugely popular date in the town's calendar with consistent supported from townsfolk, visitors, and a range of local businesses, charities, and volunteers.

Last year’s gala delighted visitors with a vibrant mix of craft and charity stalls, live music and dancing, bouncy castles, face painting and the ever-popular Bowbridge Alpacas. However, with the trust working hard to repair around £3m of storm damage, it will not be possible to hold the popular event this year.

Douglas Mundie, trustee, said, “It’s been fantastic to receive such a warm welcome to the reopening of the long pier after months of restoration and repair and wonderful to see people enjoying it again, especially during the fantastic weather we’ve experienced lately. The newly resurfaced areas, such as the path and picnic area, have also been well received.

“However, with so much time and effort spent on the restoration, we have sadly had to put the gala preparations to one side for now.

“The gala is a hugely popular event in St Andrews and it’s always heartwarming to see the local community and visitors come together to enjoy the fun and raise some money for the harbour in the process.

For that reason, we’d like to reassure locals that this is just a hiatus, and we hope to host a gala again in the future. We would also like to thank the many individuals, businesses and funders who continue to support our efforts as we move through the restoration programme.”

During the storms of November 2023, the 14th century structure suffered substantial damage, sparking a major fundraising drive and months of repairs to the harbour area, which remain ongoing.

While the main pier reopened at the beginning of May, following the annual Gaudie Procession the evening before, major engineering repairs to restore the pier’s connection to the cliffs remain unfunded, requiring approximately £2m. With major grant applications underway, it is thought that a funding gap of around £0.5m will remain.