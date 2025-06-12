Original Factory Shop: doors to close at Cupar retailer end of next month
The Original Factory Shop has announced is it shutting its premises at Burnside Mill at the end of July. The company is also closing its outlets in Perth and Arbroath with others under review.
The news was broken with a post on the Cupar shop’s Facebook page.
It said: “It’s with a heavy heart we are announcing the store will be closing on July 27. We want to express our deepest gratitude for your incredible support over the years. To our loyal customers, thank you for choosing us and for being the heart of our store.
“To our dedicated colleagues, thank you for your hard work and commitment. Please visit us before July to say goodbye and take advantage of our closing sale. We will miss you all.”
