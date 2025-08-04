Oswald House: Kirkcaldy hotel completes transformation to bring new life to Georgian mansion

A hotel set in a historic Kirkcaldy building has completed a full overhaul.

The owners of Oswald House, formerly Dunnikier House Hotel, carried out the extensive refurbishment on the back of a six figure business loan from the Royal Bank of Scotland. Built as a Georgian Mansion in 1793, it now operates exclusive-use country house hotel run by owners Doug and Sarah Philip.

The hotel offers a picturesque setting for weddings, corporate events, and special occasions following its transformation into a premier events venue.

The refurbishment, which began upon acquisition in 2018, included the renovation of 15 rooms, the reception area, and most recently the addition of a new public house bar and toilets in a previously derelict part of the building. The newly added facilities, including a beer garden, kitchen, car park, upgraded roof and entrance, are now open to the public.

Oswald House has completed a major transformation (Pics: Submitted)

The recent financing was used to fund the refurbishment and build of the bar, allowing the venue to continue offering exclusive use of the main house and also providing public access year round to the bar for non-guests. Additionally, the reintroduction of the kitchen facilitated by the funding will allow the couple to cater in house for their events, reducing their carbon footprint, bringing in additional revenue streams and enabling them to recruit further staff from the area.

Sarah Philip, director and shareholder of Oswald House Hotel, said: "We are thrilled to complete the refurbishment with the support of Royal Bank of Scotland. This funding has not only helped us restore a historic property but open our doors to more members of the community to enjoy the establishment.

"Our vision was always to create a space that blends historical charm with modern amenities, and we have achieved that. We look forward to welcoming more guests this summer and continuing to contribute positively to the local economy."

Gary O'Connor, relationship manager at the Royal Bank of Scotland, added: "It's been a pleasure to support Doug and Sarah in their journey to revitalise Oswald House. Their commitment to preserving the historical integrity of the property while making it more sustainable and accessible to locals is commendable. We look forward to seeing the hotel thrive and cement its position as a cornerstone of the local community."