Our north east Fife community champions of 2019

Every year, people throughout north east Fife do amazing things, whether it is for a charity, the people in their area, or for an important cause.

We want to celebrate those who do these acts, often with little thanks or recognition.

We have selected ten groups or individuals in the area who deserve recognition – in no particular order.

Musarat Hashmi

The Cupar woman was named the best neighbour in Scotland by Co-op, after being nominated by her neighbour, Cara Watts, due her to support when Cara was going through health problems.

Musarat made sure Cara had eaten and taken her medication, helped clean her home, took her to GP appointments and cooked meals.

Musarat also shares cultural traditions with neighbours, organising Eid and Bollywood celebrations.

Isla Lumsden

The Kilmaron school head teacher scooped the Citizen of the Year award in Cupar for her work with the school, such as helping revive the Cupar Gala, promoting links with other groups in the town and getting involved in other events in Cupar.

Her pupils also won the Junior Citizen of the Year award, with community council chair Gina Logan praising the head teacher and students as the “perfect example of what you want from the community”, as she presented the award to Isla.

Tayport Top Park Group

A six-year campaign to transform a north east Fife park and provide new facilities for the community culminated in October with the opening of a new skate park.

The group managed to secure funding for the play park in 2016 and then set about raising the £160,000 needed for the skate park work.

The group has now set its sights on opening a parkour facility, making Tayport one of the few towns and villages in Fife to have such an area.

Climate Action St Andrews

Climate strikes made waves across the world in 2019, with millions of people taking part in events to raise awareness of the climate emergency and demand action.

In St Andrews that push has been led by Climate Action St Andrews, which organised the ‘Line in the Sand’ event.

The event saw hundreds of people stretched along West Sands, stood in silence.

The work of the group will continue in 2020.

Callum Alexander

The Newton of Falkland teen launched his own group aimed at protecting animals and even started writing a book about animals which have been affected by humans.

Callum set up a Facebook page and website, and then started raising funds, selling cards and food, some of which was donated to the new Fife Zoo.

St Andrews in Bloom

It was gold for St Andrews in October, as the town took the top award in the coastal category at the Britain in Bloom ceremony.

Much of the recognition for the award has to go to St Andrews in Bloom, as well as various other organisations and groups which helped support the push.

Out of Hours campaigners

One of the biggest stories in St Andrews in 2019 was the battle to keep the town’s Out of Hours service open.

The campaign group, with help from community councils across north east Fife, students, politicians and more, fought to keep it open, even when it looked destined to close. A reshaped service was started at St Andrews Community Hospital later in 2019.

Lewis Hazel

Selfless St Andrews student Lewis Hazel was inspired to organise a gig to raise funds for mental health charities after two young men in the town took their own lives.

Lewis arranged the event to took place on his birthday, forgoing a party to set up the mental health awareness gig.

GIG21 raised thousands of pounds for Touched by Suicide and Breathing Space Scotland.

Garry Cowan

The blind veteran who overcame a snapped spine and sudden sight loss was ranked the second best in his paraclimbing category in February.

The St Andrews man broke his back in 2003 and then his sight in 2015 after contracting chicken pox.

The veteran then took part in an abseil off London’s Broadgate Tower later in 2019, raising funds for Blind Veterans UK.

Elinor Steven

In 2017, Elinor Steven suffered a stroke which left her unable to walk.

Less than two years later, she took part in the Stroke Association’s Resolution Run in Dundee, raising funds for the charity.