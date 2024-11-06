‘Out of control’ youths causing chaos at Fife bus station sparks call for action

Leven Bus Station is one of the venues blighted by anti-social behaviour (Images from Google Maps)

A call has been made to tackle the problem of anti-social behaviour at Leven Bus Station with the blame firmly put at “out of control youths.”

Labour Councillor Colin Davidson ( Leven, Kennoway and Largo) said he had witnessed groups” youths causing havoc and disorder at the transport hub on a recent Friday night visit.

Now he is urgently calling for a major meeting with bus companies, Fife Council, transportation staff, police, MSPs, and third sector partners to figure out a solution.

“I will be calling for a meeting of the key players on how we’re going to deal with this before a tragedy happens,” Cllr Davidson said. “At the moment, we’ve got kids throwing stuff at buses, spitting on drivers, threatening staff, and committing low level violence.”

He added: “It’s a very small step from spitting on bus drivers and threatening staff to violence breaking out and someone getting injured or worse.”

It’s not just the bus station and services that are being impacted. Cllr Davidson said the troublemakers are “causing havoc” within Leven Retail Park and shops as well.

“They’re going in, helping themselves to goods, running out the door without paying, and confronting security guards,” he said. “I’ve had meetings with transportation, police, Safer Communities. They’re all involved, and they all accept there’s a major major issue.”

Cllr Davidson said there is a group of 30-40 “hard-core” troublemakers abusing their free bus passes to travel between towns to cause chaos.

“It’s happening at Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline, Glenrothes bus stations as well. It’s all over,” he said.

Some politicians, including Cllr Davidson, believe the free youth bus pass scheme - rolled out by the Scottish Government at the start of 2022 - is to blame.

Although Cllr Davidson recognised that “a lot of kids are using their free bus passes in a sensible way”, he said there is a “large number of kids who are using it as a form to create havoc within communities right across Fife”.

“We need to ask MSPs who put this in place to come and recognise that there is a problem and if there’s a solution where we could maybe let the bus companies have a system where they could switch cards off and not give [certain] kids access if they’re potentially causing problems,” he said.

> What are other views?

Paul White, the director of the Confederation of Passenger Transport (CPT) Scotland, praised the youth bus pass scheme as a sucess in many ways, but recognised that incidents of anti-social behaviour are on the rise for bus operators across Scotland.

"The free travel for under-22s scheme has been a success in terms of encouraging sustainable travel behaviours, opening up opportunities for young people, and tackling transport poverty,” Mr White said.

“However, since its introduction, bus operators across Scotland have witnessed a rise in incidents of anti-social behaviour. This is recognised in the Scottish Government’s own Year 1 evaluation of the scheme.”

He continued: “While the vast majority of scheme users, and bus passengers travel responsibly, staff should be able to feel safe coming to work and customers should feel safe travelling by any mode of public transport.”

Like Cllr Davidson, Mr White believes that tackling this issue requires a collaborative approach.

“CPT continues to urge the Scottish Government to explore measures to discourage anti-social behaviour and to consider where action could be taken against offenders, such as the suspension of their right to free travel,” Mr White said.

“We will continue to work constructively with Transport Scotland to bring about positive changes for the benefit of staff and passengers."

Police acknowledged community concerns about anti-social behaviour at Leven bus station.

“We are aware of recent incidents,” Levenmouth Community Police Inspector Matt Spencer said. “We work jointly on our Improving Levenmouth Together Initiative, holding monthly meetings to discuss ongoing concerns and how we can work collectively to resolve them effectively.”

He added: “We would like to reassure the local community that when such incidents are reported, they are fully investigated.”

Inspector Spencer assured community members that patrols are ongoing throughout the Levenmouth area at key times to address these concerns. He said officers are actively collaborating with politicians, community safety teams, and other partners to work with young people and deter antisocial behaviour.

“The vast majority of young people are responsible and considerate when out and about in our local communities. However, I would ask for the support of parents and carers, to promote positive behaviours and ensure you know where your children are and what they are doing,” he said.

“Anyone who witnesses this type of behaviour is encouraged to report it as soon as possible. Information can be passed to Police Scotland through 101.”

> The SNP repsonse

Councillor John Beare from Fife’s SNP group accepted that some types of antisocial behaviour have increased in some localities since the start of the pandemic.

“We need to recognise any increase is not confined to Fife or Scotland alone but appears to be part of a wider post pandemic issue in western democracies,” Cllr Beare said.

“Anti-social behaviour, while carried out by a very small minority in our communities, can have a detrimental impact on how we feel about where we live.”

He added: “I’m aware that in Glenrothes and other parts of Fife, Police Scotland are working closely with the Council and local partners to put together comprehensive tailored local strategies so the issue can be tackled head-on appropriate to the issues in each community.”