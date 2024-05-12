Outdoor yoga first event in Adam Smith’s garden as green space opens to community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first outdoor event has taken place in the garden that was once part of Adam Smith’s family home in the heart of Kirkcaldy’s town centre.

The yoga class was led by Jo Mitchell, a certified Iyengar yoga teacher, who will be running them weekly. Some spaces are still available for the Wednesday morning events and open to anyone who would like to take part in a unique setting.

The garden sits just off the High Street, close to the foot of Kirk Wynd, and has been bought by the Adam Smith Global Foundation with plans to turn it into a community space. The garden was once part of Smith’s mother’s home, and is one of the largest green spaces in the High Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The outdoor yoga class is a pilot to see how it can be used before the foundation looks ahead to improving access to open it up to events on a larger scale in time for the 250th anniversary of the publication of The Wealth Of Nations in 2026.

Outdoor yoga in what was Adam Smith's mother's garden (Pic: Submitted)

Work is also underway to re-open the heritage centre at 1 Adam Smith Close which has been largely closed since the start of the pandemic, with the appointment of a new part-time centre manager who will join Gordon Povey, who has come on board as general manager.

He said: “We can’t host large events just now, but we are starting with an outdoor yoga class which will give us an opportunity to see how it goes and get feedback. We do want community groups to come and speak to us about using the garden, because most people do not know it is here. We do want to make it a community space - it is the largest private garden in the High Street, and it is an asset to be used by the community. It will take us until next year to get everything in place, but we are looking ahead.”

The 2024 Festival of Ideas takes place on the weekend of June 7-8 and will include actor Dougray Scott in conversation at St Bryce Kirk, and a host of academics taking part on a day of debate and discussion. Comedian Kieran Hodgson also brings his acclaimed Fringe show, Big In Scotland, to the church.