Outlander dress on display in Fife burgh which doubled as village of Cranesmuir

A dress worn by one of the characters in Outlander is going on display in the historic Fife burgh where scenes for the smash hit TV series were filmed.

Culross was the setting for the fictional village of Cranesmuir in seasons one and two of the series which has become a global phenomenon..

The National Trust for Scotland has put a dress worn by the character Geillis Duncan on show at Culross Palace as it shines a spotlight on film tourism for the first time. It comes as Outlander prepares to enter its eighth and final season later this year.

The character - played in the series by Lotte Verbeek - was first seen in the opening series, and wore the dress made of felted wool bodice and a heavy wool weave skirt.

The National Trust for Scotland's Collection Care Team with dress in front of Culross Palace (Pic: John Sinclair)

Geillis’ costumes were deliberately designed to reflect her 1960s life to create a feeling for the audience that she was out of place in the 18th century, before it was revealed that she was a time traveller. The dress, by Terry Dresbach, costume designer on Outlander’s first four series, is now on display within Culross Palace with its accompanying white under garment, corset, and underskirt.

Geillis Duncan, or Gillie Duncan, was a real person. She was accused by magistrate David Seton of witchcraft in 1590 and her forced confession fuelled witchcraft accusations in Scotland, contributing to the North Berwick witch trials and accusations against more than sixty people.

Anna Rathband, the National Trust for Scotland’s filming manager, said: “We’ve had a great relationship with the production of Outlander for more than a decade. Six out of its eight seasons filmed at Trust places, including Culross Palace, Falkland Palace, the Hermitage, Newhailes, and Preston Mill.

“Hundreds, if not thousands, of Outlander fans have already come from across the world to engage with the story and to learn more about the history of our country. We’re excited to bring a piece of Outlander to Culross Palace and make Geillis’ dress available for the public to see up close. Many fans of the series will recognise Culross as the fictional village of Cranesmuir in seasons one and two, and the village, Culross Palace, and the Palace’s garden have featured in a variety of scenes throughout the series, so it will give them a chance to stand in the Outlander world and connect with a piece of its history.”

The National Trust for Scotland's Collection Care Team dressing the mannequin (Pic: John Sinclair)

The series was inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling books. In the Outlander story, Geillis first appears in 1743 and befriends the main character, Claire Randall. Eventually, Geillis is tried and executed for witchcraft, revealing her real name is Gillian Edgars, a Jacobite who deliberately returned to Scotland before the 1745 uprising, to try and change the course of history. Dozens of the National Trust for Scotland’s special places have served as the backdrop for film and television projects, including Skyfall, Outlaw King, and Mary Queen of Scots. VisitScotland’s 2023 visitor survey indicated that 36% of European visitors and 37% of long-haul visitors were inspired to visit because of film, TV, and books featuring Scotland so engaging in film tourism connects with people from around the world.

The display of the dress is included with admission to Culross Palace and Garden which is open daily.