Outlander: Here's where to see Sam Heughan and Succession star Brian Cox in Edinburgh next week
Two of Scotland's best-loved stars of stage and screen are heading to the Capital next week to launch two very different books – a memoir and a guide.
Currently riding a wave of global acclaim for his Golden Globe-winning role as Logan Roy in four seasons of HBO's Succession, Dundee actor and Royal Lyceum favourite Brian Cox returns to Edinburgh on Tuesday, November 2, to launch his highly anticipated memoir, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, at the Assembly Rooms, in an event organised by Blackwell’s book shop.
The theatrical legend of stage and screen will discuss his rags-to-riches life story. A tale like no other, it's a seminal autobiography that has been said to 'both capture Cox’s distinctive voice and his very soul'.
From Titus Andronicus with the Royal Shakespeare Company to becoming the original Hannibal Lecter in the movie Manhunter to media magnate Logan Roy, Cox has had an extraordinary life.
Growing up in Dundee, he lost his father aged just eight and was brought up by three elder sisters after his mother’s nervous breakdowns and ultimate hospitalisation. Joining Dundee Repertory Theatre at the age of just 15, he began a journey that would ultimately take him to Hollywood.
Emotional, with laughs along the way, the memoir is being tipped to be a classic in the vein of David Niven’s The Moon’s a Balloon and Michael Caine’s What’s It All About.
Tickets for the event, which is the only Scottish date on Cox's book tour, cost £10 and are available here. A combination ticket, which includes a copy of Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, is also available here, priced £20.
Outlander favourite Sam Heughan, meanwhile, comes to the Usher Hall on Sunday, November 7, where he will be joined by Graham McTavish for an exclusive event to celebrate the publication of their new book, The Clanlands Almanac - A seasonal guide to all things Scotland.
Live in conversation, Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser in the Starz historical drama, and McTavish, who plays Dougal Mackenzie in the series, will turn tour guides once again as they take the audience on an adventure through Scottish legends and traditions.
Working their way through the calendar year, the pair will explore different regions, adventures, castles, battles and, of course, drams, prompted by the seasons. From First Footing to Samhain, Fringe Festival frolics to whisky lore, the actors will share personal stories and tips as only these chalk-and-cheese friends with a knack for storytelling can.
The actor-authors say, “This almanac is a top down, pedal to the metal up and down odyssey through the many byways of a Scottish year. Much is explored, all is shared. It is a camper van cornucopia of all things Alba.”Tickets for the event are priced from £33 to £44 and include a copy of the book are available here.
Brian Cox: Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, Assembly Rooms, George Street, Tuesday, November 2, 7pm
Sam Heughan & Graham McTavish – The Clanlands Almanac, Usher Hall, Lothian Road, Sunday, November 7, 2.30pm