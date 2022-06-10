Staff at the Pink Saltire hive on the corner of Hill Street and Whytescauseway, Kirkcaldy, discovered the abuse written in red market pen across a window.

It happened at the start of Pride Month - and just weeks before the return of the hugely successful Fife Pride event in the Lang Toun on July 2.

There was widespread condemnation of the graffiti.

Pink Saltire tweeted: “We won’t be intimidated.

“We wont be leaving.”

On Twitter, Councillor Judy Hamilton branded the graffiti “disgusting” while Penumbra Mental Health said it was “a reminder of why your work is so important.”

Pink Saltire's new centre in Kirkcaldy

David Torrance MSP for Kirkcaldy said: “This behaviour is completely unacceptable in modern day Scotland, I am deeply saddened and utterly disgusted to see this happening in my hometown.

“We live in one of the most progressive countries in terms of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex equality, but acts of hate like this are a stark reminder of why so many people are still afraid to be their true selves.

“Bigotry, hate and homophobia have no place in this world, and I sincerely hope that the culprit(s) are found and brought to justice!

“We are all Jock Tamson’s bairns - nobody should experience hate or abuse because of their sexual orientation, gender-identity or sex characteristics.”