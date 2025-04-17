Outwith Festival: award-winning Fife festival to celebrate cult Scottish film

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Fife’s top festivals has announced its 2025 dates.

Outwith will run from September 3-7, bring live music and a host of arts to venues across Dunfermline city centre.

The five-day festival returns for its seventh edition, with the programme set to be announce din the coming months - but it will celebrate the 40th anniversary of cult Scottish film, Restless Natives.

The award-winning Outwith is run by a dedicated group of volunteers, and has brought a host of quality cultural experiences to the city, and curated a vibrant programme of art and design, music, film, literature, and theatre events.

Outwith Festival returns again in 2025 (Pic: Fife Free Press)

David Smith, the festival’s film programmer, said: “We are incredibly excited about our plans for 2025 and look forward to another vibrant programme of cultural events. We'll have more to share in the near future but for now, I can say that Big Country fans will definitely want to keep an eye out for our 40th anniversary celebration of Scottish cult comedy Restless Natives, for which Dunfermline's legendary rock band provided the soundtrack.”

The event follows a hugely successful festival in 2024, which saw a whole host of high-profile acts descend on the city:

Das Koolies, Kathryn Joseph, and Beatnic Prestige were just some of the musical headliners while the National Theatre of Scotland visited the festival for the first time with a sold-out performance of June Carter Cash: The Woman, Her Music and Me.

The cast of Gregory's Girl were also reunited in Dunfermline for Outwith's celebration of director Bill Forsyth, while Barbara Dickson and Big Country made appearances