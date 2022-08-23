Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife Voices Housing Advocacy Project has just published its first report which highlights how it has helped 107 people.

A partnership of Fife-based housing associations, it offers additional help to people aimed at preventing homelessness within the Kingdom.

It’s a three-year project largely funded through a £167,000 grant from the Scottish Government Homelessness Prevention Fund and is being delivered by the Fife Housing Association Alliance - a partnership between Kingdom Housing Association, Fife Housing Group, Ore Valley Housing Association and Glen Housing Association. Collectively they manage over 8000 social rented properties.

The service aims to give a voice to people at risk of homelessness by providing advocacy support.

Anyone referred to it can get information on the range of support available, such as grants and entitlements, addiction support, social services, and health services.

The progress made during its first year has been widely welcomed.

Bill Banks, chief executive of Kingdom Group, said: “Fife Voices is a positive example of the continued collaborative working between the partner Housing Associations and will help to deliver a meaningful contribution to wider strategic efforts to reduce homelessness in Fife.”

Of particular importance to the project are referrals from new customers who have come from a homeless background and who are vulnerable - people with direct experience of domestic abuse, care leavers, ex-offenders, ex-members of the armed forces and those with serious health conditions.

The project also works to support children and low-income families.

Richard Barnett, tenancy support services co-ordinator at Kingdom Housing Association said, "To see what our housing advocates have accomplished in building the service this year has been inspirational.”

Gavin Smith, service manager, housing access and homelessness, at Fife Council added: “The early evidence is encouraging and we need to build on this as we pace up all of our Rapid Rehousing Transition Plan priorities.