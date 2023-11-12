Over 1000 COVID deaths in Fife, new figures reveal as UK inquiry underway
The data came as the UK Government came under scrutiny at an inquiry for its handling of the pandemic. Key figures at the heart of Boris Johnson’s team exposed the Government's poor preparedness and ill decision-making in dealing with the pandemic which led to more deaths than necessary.
As of October 13, a total of 228,448 people across the UK had died with Covid-19 on their death certificate by date registered. In Fife, for which the data goes up to October 22, 1,122 people were registered dead due to the coronavirus. It means 300 per 100,000 people in the area have died due to Covid-19.
Last week, Helen MacNamara, who served as deputy cabinet secretary and ethics chief, slammed the Government's "toxic" and "macho" culture and said women were "ignored and excluded.” She also criticised then Health Secretary Matt Hancock, saying his record with the truth was questionable and had "nuclear levels" of overconfidence.
"Hundreds of civil servants and potentially ministers" broke lockdown rules, Ms MacNamara said, recalling there likely wasn't a single day when the regulations were