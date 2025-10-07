Over 1000 Fife pupils to learn lifesaving skills thanks to £20,000 donation

More than 1000 Fife school children will now learn lifesaving skills thanks to a £20,000 donation from ExxonMobil Fife Ethylene Plant.

Through the Autumn term, primary school pupils will take part in the acclaimed Mini Medics programme, with New Forest First Aid Training delivering a total of 34 sessions across eight schools.

Students aged seven to 12 will take part in both practical and theory-based lessons designed to equip them with essential first aid skills. Each session will cover key topics such as an introduction to first aid, the recovery position, and how to perform CPR. Pupils will also learn how to respond to choking incidents, asthma attacks, and how to treat wounds or bleeding.

The sessions will take place at Auchtertool, Burntisland, Dalgety Bay, Foulford, Hill of Beath, Lochgelly South, Lumphinnans and St Bride’s Primary Schools.

James Osborne, co-founder of New Forest First Aid Training Ltd said: “In Scotland, there are nearly 3800 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests every year, and only about one in 10 people survive. That’s why it’s so vital that children learn first aid early - because quick action and confidence with skills like CPR or using a defibrillator can make the difference between life and death.

“Burntisland holds particular significance, as the nearest hospital in Kirkcaldy can take over an hour to reach by public transport. For families in this area, such delays could cause significant issues in the event of a sudden emergency.

“This is why we are extremely grateful for ExxonMobil FEP for this donation, so that we can give young people the confidence and skills to step in and potentially save a life, whether that’s in school, at home, or out in the community, before it’s too late.”

Louise Gordon, headteacher at Burntisland, said: “We are a school that takes great pride in our community. The children have shown great enthusiasm in the lessons, and have each taken away new skills that could one day save a life. We are extremely proud of them.”

Teresa Cassar, plant manager at ExxonMobil FEP added: “It’s important that young people have the chance to learn vital first aid skills, not only to keep themselves safe but to be able to help others too. By backing the Mini Medics programme, we’re helping to build confidence and resilience both in the classroom and beyond.”