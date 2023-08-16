Over 1000 runners sign up as Kirkcaldy road race weekend fine tunes 2023 plans

The 2023 Your Ford Centre Kirkcaldy Running Festival takes place on August 26-27, with the route taking in all three parks across the town, offering a unique course for runners of all abilities.

A surge in entries in July has been welcomed by the organisers, but there is still time to book your place, and be part of the weekend which includes a half marathon and a shorter trail run. The main event has also been confirmed as Scottish Athletics’s East District championship event - the first time it has ever been held in the Lang Toun, and the first time it has come to Fife in 23 years.

With everything in place, and a host of sponsors on board, organisers are now counting down to a busy weekend.

Race countdown: Adam Kent (Maggie's Fife), Allan & Susie Harley, and Joanne & Alistair Cameron (organisers) with sponsor Faraz Iqbal (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Councillor Alistair Cameron said: “The organisation has gone very well. We’ve been doing this for a few years now, we have teams looking after different aspects of the event, and it is coming together nicely.”

This year will see the biggest ever tended village at Beveridge Park, and much closer to the starting point of the race to make it a real occasion for runners and spectators. It will have over 30 stalls and bouncy castles for entertainment.

“It’s shaping up to a great family day,” added Alistair. “We have bene delighted with the numbers in the tented village.”everything goes smoothly across the weekend. Roles cover everything from marshal points on the routes to finish line organisers, water stations and around the event village. Full details at Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival Facebook page.

Signs have been placed around town advising motorists and residents of brief road closures to allow the race to pass safely, and a call has been made to people to turn out at vantage points to give them their support.

A few more volunteers are also needed to help out with some key tasks to ensure