Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The ‘labels for less’ retailer has moved into Carnegie Retail Park, Dunfermline, and the doors open at 10:00am. The move has created over 30 jobs.

The High Street chain, which also has an outlet in the Mercat Shopping Centre, Kirkcaldy, offers everything from fashion for the entire family, to accessories, beauty, and home, all under one roof. The new store in the city spans two floors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad