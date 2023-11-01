News you can trust since 1871
Over 30 jobs created as doors open to new TK Maxx in Fife

A new TK Maxx store opens its doors in Fife today (Thursday).
By Allan Crow
Published 1st Nov 2023, 17:10 GMT- 1 min read
The ‘labels for less’ retailer has moved into Carnegie Retail Park, Dunfermline, and the doors open at 10:00am. The move has created over 30 jobs.

The High Street chain, which also has an outlet in the Mercat Shopping Centre, Kirkcaldy, offers everything from fashion for the entire family, to accessories, beauty, and home, all under one roof. The new store in the city spans two floors.

 A spokesperson for TK Maxx said: “We are thrilled to bring TK Maxx to Dunfermline, giving local shoppers the chance to shop high-brand fashion, accessories, and more, all at great prices. We want to give our valued Dunfermline treasure seekers the best shopping experience possible, and we’re confident they will enjoy our new bright and beautiful store!” 

