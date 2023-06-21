News you can trust since 1871
Oxford honorary degree for crime writer Val McDermid

Renowned Fife crime author Val McDermid has received an honorary degree from Oxford University at Encaenia.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 21st Jun 2023, 16:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 16:36 BST

The Kirkcaldy born best-selling writer was one of eight individuals to be honoured at a historic ceremony held today.

Along with the BBC’s chief international correspondent, Lyse Doucet, former president of Chile, Michelle Bachelet, and Professor Sir Simon Schama, Val joined the traditional public procession, stopping to sign their names in the honorary degrees book, before processing to the Sheldonian Theatre, where the Encaenia ceremony has been held in some form since 1670.

Professor Irene Tracey, vice-chancellor of Oxford University and chair of the committee on honorary degrees, said: ‘Encaenia is always a special day in the university’s calendar and a wonderful opportunity for us to recognise and celebrate the accomplishments of individuals who have contributed to our lives in so many ways.

Val McDermid signs her name in the honorary degrees book (Pic: Oxford University Images / John Cairns)Val McDermid signs her name in the honorary degrees book (Pic: Oxford University Images / John Cairns)
'This year, our eight honorands represent the wide-ranging fields of science, politics, literature, journalism, and academia. They have educated us, entertained us, and changed the world and we are delighted that they have today accepted their honorary degrees at Oxford.”

Val’s novels have now sold over 18 million copies worldwide, and her 39th novel, Past Lying, is due to be published this year.

