Ozzy Pawsbourne is first dog to become season ticket holder in Fife football club's unique deal

A Fife football club has launched a new season ticket deal - for dogs.

Cowdenbeath FC said it was a first for Scottish football, with all four-legged fans welcome pitchside, with barking at referees acceptable “within reason.”

The quirky new initiative celebrates Cowdenbeath’s reputation as one of Scotland’s most welcoming and community-focused clubs. The dog season ticket comes with a personalised lanyard, photo ID, and access to the specially designated “Woofside Stand.”

The club’s first official dog season ticket holder is Ozzy Pawsbourne – a Shih Tzu known affectionately as “The Prince of Barkness” – proudly holding ticket number DOG-001. Ozzy can often be seen at Central Park wearing his Cowdenbeath FC jacket.

The new season tickets for dogs at Central Park (Pic: Cowdenbeath FC)

The idea came from Graham Lyons, commercial manager,

He said: “It started as a bit of fun, but Cowdenbeath FC has always been about inclusion and community spirit — and that extends to our furry supporters too. Football brings people together, and dogs are very much part of that family! We are leading the way when it comes to community football. We want Central Park to be a place where everyone feels welcome — even those with four paws!”

Fans can expect plenty of tail-wagging at upcoming fixtures, as well-behaved dogs are now officially invited to enjoy the matchday atmosphere alongside their owners.

All canine supporters must be kept on a lead, remain well-behaved, and refrain from chasing players, referees, or the match ball — no matter how tempting it may be. Tail wagging is strongly encouraged, while barking at referees is tolerated within reason.