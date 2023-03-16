The monthly event packing out the Esplanade venue, and making a name for itself on the circuit.

Launched late in 2022, it has now established on the live scene calendar, and given a number of scottish comedians a new stage to showcase their material.

The shows on the first Saturday of every month are organised by Jay Miles from Bearfoot Comedy - he’s a stand-up in his own right, who has moved into promoting comedy nights across the country.

On stage at the Live Lounge - Daniel Downie, Stuart McPherson and Joe Hennan.

Currently living in Kirkcaldy, he has enjoyed the opportunity to bring some laughter to a venue that sits at the heart of the town’s live scene - one now finding its feet after a two-year long pandemic enforced closure.

He said: “We two tester nights in October and November last year with little promotion. The first one we got around 30- folk in, and the next night it was up to 65. Last month we had a full house which is brilliant.

“I thought it would be good if we had 60 people in. To get over 100 is amazing -not all Scottish venues get that response. The people who have come along have really, really enjoyed the shows - it’s great to be part of this.”

The comedy nights have added a new date to the Kings’ calendar, and brought people into the Esplanade venue - many perhaps for the first time.

Punmeister Richard Pulsford on stage at the Kings

“The Kings Live Lounge is brilliant for comedy,” said Jay. “The audiences are really enjoying the gigs, and there’s a great buzz about them. What is really encouraging is the crowds are cross-generational which you don’t get at all live music gigs - we’re getting old and young folk along.

“After lockdown, the hope is people will come and have a great night out - five comedians for £15 in a comedy club atmosphere without having to go to Edinburgh - and Kirkcaldy town centre really needed something like this too. “It’s goof for our mental health, and good too for the comedians who weren’t abv to do gigs during the pandemic.”

Comedy may be all about laughs, but curating and promoting such nights is a serious business, and establishing a comedy club in Fife offers a new platform outwith the major cities.

And the greater the buzz, the more want to secure a slot on stage where up to five comedians will hit the stage in any one show.

On stage at the Kings: Stuart McPherson, Daniel Downie and Joe Heenan

Jay has been in the business for a number of years, moving from performing to largely promoting.

“I started out doing gigs in Morningside where I lived at the time, and they brought people together and there was a great buzz about the shows,” he said. “I’ve performed at the Kings before, but the shows we are staging have a bit more razzamatazz - intro music for each comedian, and a stage set which make all the difference. It’s a bit more like ‘Live At The Apollo.’

“I’m also trying to bring a variety of comedians across - people with different styles and backgrounds so audiences coming along don’t see the same night twice.

“And after our show there in February, people are getting in getting in touch with me wanting go be on the bill which is great

“It’s gaining in momentum, and people seem very excited about the comedy nights - they are seeing some unbelievable acts.”

Tom Stade will be the biggest name to join the bill when he appears at the Kings on Thursday, June 1 - a departure from the usual weekend slot..

As well as being a regular at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, he co-wrote and co-starred in Frankie Boyle’s infamous Tramadol Nights series on Channel4 - he also appeared on the Scottish comedian’s stand-up show The Boyle Variety Performance - and has been on hit TV shows including Mock The Week and Live At The Apollo.

“My second time on stage was with Dylan Moran and Tom,” recalled Jay. “The venue was absolutely packed out, and Tom was just brilliant. The support he gives people coming through the ranks in this business is superb. He is such a positive guy.”

John Murray, who chairs the board at the Kings, welcomed the success of the comedy nights.

He said: “It shows a stamp of quality from the promoters and confidence from audiences while adding to our portfolio of attractions as an independent venue on the circuit'