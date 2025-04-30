Packed programme planned for Kinghorn Children's Gala 2025
The annual gala week will this year run from Saturday, June7 to Saturday, June 10 and promises a great week with something for all ages to enjoy.
As the events draw closer, the organising committee are busy with their preparations, including the continued fundraising to ensure the events can go ahead.
This week they are running the annual door to door collection with envelopes dropping through doors throughout the village and residents urged to donate what they can to the community event.
Volunteers will be collecting the donations until Sunday, May 4 but for anyone who may miss the pick up, envelopes can be handed in to the community centre, Faith and Hope Charity Shop and the butchers. There’s also an online donation page again this year for those who don’t do cash.
Once again the organising committee have put together a packed programme of events throughout the week.
There will be pool, darts and dominoes competitions for the adults; soft play for the toddlers and a range of family events including bowling, music bingo, a quiz night and a treasure hunt.
Highlights include the crowning ceremony for the royal party on Sunday, June 8 at 11am in Kinghorn Parish Church; the school beach day on Thursday, June 12 and the parade and celebration day.
This year’s royal party are King Noah Young, Queen Maia Skivington and attendants Amelia White and Brian McCabe.
The celebration day on Saturday, June 14 will bring events to a terrific close.
The parade will leave Park Place at 11am following the same route as last year, making its way to Myres Park.
The park will be the venue for the family fun afternoon from noon until 4pm.
There will be bouncy castles from World of Parties which are free for the kids; market stalls; live music from the Auld Hoose’s open mic music and new for this year, food stalls and a bar.
The party continues from 4pm to 8pm with a disco on the park providing a fun filled evening for all to enjoy.
Stuart Roy, chairperson of Gala Week, said: “We love seeing kids smiling and enjoying themselves. It’s a wonderful tradition that brings everyone together – and every year it just gets even better.
"A lot of hard work goes into making Gala Week such a success, and we couldn’t do it without the amazing people of Kinghorn who come out and support us.
"Thanks to your generosity and enthusiasm, most of this year’s events continue to be free, made possible by the fundraising efforts through our door-to-door street collection that helps to keep activities accessible to all.
"We truly appreciate your continued support in keeping this cherished tradition alive and thriving.”
The committee are always on the look out for volunteers to help out, so if you’re interested in getting involved drop them an email to [email protected] or check out the Kinghorn Children’s Gala Facebook page for more information.
