It came as lifeguards from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) took up their patrol posts at a number of beaches including Aberdour Silver Sands, Burntisland, Leven, Elie, St Andrews East Sands, and St Andrews West Sands. The safety campaign was aimed at paddleboarders as the past-time becomes one of the most popular activities on waters - but which has also resulted in an 86% increase in rescues by the lifesaving charity.

The RNLI was keen to encourage people to follow some simple advice to stay safe.

These included: wearing a buoyancy aid, carrying a phone in a waterproof pouch, wearing the correct leash, and avoiding offshore winds. - and if you end up in the water unexpectedly or are in trouble in the water without your board then float on your back.

The ‘float to live’ message is key to helping people survive. Over half of the people who lose their life at the coast never intend to enter the water in the first place.

Laura Erskine, water safety education manager for Scotland, has this advice: ‘Tilting your head back to submerge the ears is key; we all float best in slightly different positions so your legs may naturally sink and you may need to use your hands to scull. Relax and try to breathe normally, then once your breathing is under control, call for help or swim to safety if you feel able. It’s important to remember that even though the weather is warmer, the water can still be significantly cold.”

If you spot someone else in trouble in the water call 999 – if you are at sea or on the beach, ask for the Coastguard, or if inland ask for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

In 2022, RNLI lifeguards saw over 234,000 visitors to their eight beaches and aided 279 people. It also logged 60,000 preventative actions.