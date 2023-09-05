Watch more videos on Shots!

Paige’s Musical Butterflies hosted the event at Kirkcaldy’s Linton Lane Centre last Sunday. It featured bouncy castles, music from local artists and a whole host of other family activities. It was originally planned to take place on July 30, but high winds saw the event postponed.

Tracey Smith from the charity said: “Unfortunately due to the change in date we didn’t have as many stalls or singers as we had booked in for our first date, as they were booked for other events but we cannot control the weather.

“Our partnership with Bruce Entertainment and the staff at Linton Lane made for a very successful day. The feedback has all been very positive -we feel that we have represented the charity well bringing awareness both for it and childhood cancers”

The charity was set up by Paige Dougall's mother to bring music therapy to children. The event marked one year in operation. (Pic: Submitted)

The charity was set up in 2022 following the passing of singer Paige from Ewing Sarcoma. The Kirkcaldy teen scored a top 40 hit with the song I’m Going Through Hell, recorded with X Factor star, Ella Henderson. The charity aims to provide musical therapy for children as they navigate through their own cancer diagnosis journeys.