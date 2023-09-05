Paige Dougall's musical therapy charity marks one year in operation with fun day
Paige’s Musical Butterflies hosted the event at Kirkcaldy’s Linton Lane Centre last Sunday. It featured bouncy castles, music from local artists and a whole host of other family activities. It was originally planned to take place on July 30, but high winds saw the event postponed.
Tracey Smith from the charity said: “Unfortunately due to the change in date we didn’t have as many stalls or singers as we had booked in for our first date, as they were booked for other events but we cannot control the weather.
“Our partnership with Bruce Entertainment and the staff at Linton Lane made for a very successful day. The feedback has all been very positive -we feel that we have represented the charity well bringing awareness both for it and childhood cancers”
The charity was set up in 2022 following the passing of singer Paige from Ewing Sarcoma. The Kirkcaldy teen scored a top 40 hit with the song I’m Going Through Hell, recorded with X Factor star, Ella Henderson. The charity aims to provide musical therapy for children as they navigate through their own cancer diagnosis journeys.
Michelle Falconer, Paige’s mum and charity founder, said before the event: “Music was what Paige turned to help her through many of her darkest days, it is a therapy that is not widely available for children and young people, our aim is to change this.”