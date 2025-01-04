Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to the young woman tragically killed in a three-vehicle crash on Hogmanay.

Paige Douglas was described as “a huge character never without a smile on her face, the most beautiful girl inside and out, a kind heart as big as the ocean.”

She “ fought to make life better for those who needed it the most and went above and beyond for anyone she cared for.”

Her death has devastated family and friends and all at the Cottage Centre which she was a part of throughout her life. Hundreds of tributes have been posted on the frontline organisation’s Facebook page with many message of love and support for her mum, Pauline Buchan, who is centre manager, and her family.

Paige Douglas was hailed as "a special young lady just starting out and truly living her best life" (Pic: Submitted)

The tragedy happened around 1:05pm after a collision between a BMW, a Mercedes Sprinter van and a Ford Focus near Windygates. The road was closed for almost 24 hours as investigations got underway. Emergency services attended, but Paige was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger in the same car, a 22-year-old man , and the driver of the van, a 46-year-old man, were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment. A 62-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man from the third vehicle were also taken to Victoria hospital for treatment and later released.

The Cottage Centre said it was “devastated beyond words” to share news that “our beautiful, kind, caring and bubbly Paige tragically lost her life and gained her Angel wings”

It continued: “This world can be so cruel at times, we have no answers as to why it would take away such a special young lady just starting out and truly living her best life. Our community is shattered, there is a massive hole left in the hearts of everyone who had the pleasure of knowing and loving Paige.

“She was known by so many, a huge character never without a smile on her face, the most beautiful girl inside and out, a kind heart as big as the ocean. Paige fought to make life better for those who needed it the most and went above and beyond for anyone she cared for, always striving to make positive differences to others lives and that's a testament to her in the hundreds of messages we have received. It will never make any sense that she has gained her Angel wings as she still had so much life to live and so much love to give

Paige has been a part of the cottage since she crossed our door as a little girl and she will be sorely missed by all of the heartbroken staff, board members, volunteers and families who had the pleasure of knowing her. Our thoughts just now are with Pauline and all of Paige’s family and friends at this devastating time The family would like to thank you all for your love, thoughts, messages and kind gestures however, can we kindly ask that we now give the family time and privacy. Heaven will be a lot brighter now, sleep tight Paige our forever pink Angel. We will love you forever and will always carry you in our thoughts and hearts.”