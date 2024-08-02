Palestinian march and rally announced for Kirkcaldy
It sets off from outside Fife College’s St Brycedale Campus at 12.30pm and will be followed by a rally in the Town Square.
Lici Kopie, organiser, said: "This is for all those who believe in humanity and peace. We oppose the slaughter in Palestine and want our government to stop supporting warmongers.
“Speakers include a Palestinian retired GP, a Jewish lady who is supporting a Gazan family, a Christian, Muslims and people of no religious faith. Trade unionists include a Dundee TUC member who has visited Nablus.
“We all demand an immediate and permanent Ceasefire. That can be done, it has happened in the past, it requires the will to do it on the part of politicians. History shows pressure from below will bring that about - that's our job.”Fife TUC said the rally is also an opportunity for those who are unable to travel to big events in our cities, but believe the UK should not be complicit in war crimes, to show their support, adding: “We can all be ambassadors for peace".
The event will feature music from award winning community choir Protest in Harmony
