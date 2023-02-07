News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Palliative care services set to return to Victoria Hospice in Kirkcaldy

Palliative care services are set to return to Victoria Hospice in Kirkcaldy after an extensive refurbishment of the facilities.

By Allan Crow
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 7:23pm

It moves back from a temporary location at Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline on Thursday (February 9)

Inpatient hospice services moved to west Fife from the Lang Toun in January 2022 to enable significant works improvement works to be carried out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The project, part-funded by the Fife Health Charity, has resulted in a full refurbishment and upgrades to facilities for both patients and family members. Improvements were also made to the garden areas to enable better access for patient beds.

Victoria Hospice (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
Most Popular

Work is also ongoing to look at the future delivery of specialist palliative care in Fife with extensive consultation with patients, carers, primary care, social work and the third sector.

Proposals on the future delivery of models for palliative care could be taken to the Integration Joint Board and the NHS Fife Board later this year.

KirkcaldyQueenDunfermlineFifeProposals