Palliative care services set to return to Victoria Hospice in Kirkcaldy
Palliative care services are set to return to Victoria Hospice in Kirkcaldy after an extensive refurbishment of the facilities.
It moves back from a temporary location at Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline on Thursday (February 9)
Inpatient hospice services moved to west Fife from the Lang Toun in January 2022 to enable significant works improvement works to be carried out.
The project, part-funded by the Fife Health Charity, has resulted in a full refurbishment and upgrades to facilities for both patients and family members. Improvements were also made to the garden areas to enable better access for patient beds.
Work is also ongoing to look at the future delivery of specialist palliative care in Fife with extensive consultation with patients, carers, primary care, social work and the third sector.
Proposals on the future delivery of models for palliative care could be taken to the Integration Joint Board and the NHS Fife Board later this year.