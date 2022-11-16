Christmas brings him home to Kirkcaldy for Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty II - the smallest professional panto in Scotland, but one that was a huge hit with audiences in 2021 until COVID restrictions tightened, forcing the show to close after just 12 performances.

For Billy - the doyen of Dames in the Kingdom - there is a sense of unfinished business ahead of rehearsals with his fellow Lang Toun cast members.

And its unique Kirkcaldy links make it that bit more special.

Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty at the Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy - Scotland's smallest professional panto

“ It is such a lovely show packed with local references about Kirkcaldy which makes it all the more fun

“The town has been a bit run down recently, but its spirit is still there - and this show captures that. It lets people know the town has not been forgotten.”

The show utilises every inch of the Kings Theatre on the Esplanade, and the small team involved, both on stage and behind the scenes, means it’s all hands on deck.

“ When you are not on stage you are helping people get into costumes and mucking in behind the scenes. It is a collaborative effort from everyone in the theatre,” said Billy. “Everyone pulls together and puts on a good show - a cracking wee show with a real buzz.

Billy Mack as Dame Bev Park in Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty, at the Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

“With just one wing to the stage, we indeed up running around the building, along the corridor upstairs and even outside to get on stage. We’d crawl commando style behind the scenery to get into position! We also went among the audience which they loved. I’d be waiting in the foyer for my next scene and folk would chat - we even had a wee dance!”

The buzz from performing in front of an audience remains as strong as ever for Billy - even more so after lockdown saw the lights dim at theatres across Scotland for two years. This year he has worked on two films, and returned to the stage with the National Theatre of Scotland as well as picking up radio work. His first love remains the stage.

“I love being on stage - it’s the most addictive thing you can do. There is a real buzz and adrenalin from performing, and in panto you do everything from dance routines to songs, sketches, and jokes - a rollercoaster of emotion!

“It was great to get back last year - a bit like a V -to Covid, until restrictions tightened and we got shut down. I really hope we pick up where we left off.

Billy Mack (centre) and the cast of Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty at the Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

“We didn’t get the opportunity to socialise with audiences last time because of the restrictions in place and I missed that. Doing panto at the Alhambra Theatre it was part of your contract that each night there was someone from the cast at the front door saying goodnight, taking pics and meeting the audience.

“And without an audience, there isn’t a show.”

With a cast of just five, Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty is set for a month-long run at the Kings in which has a capacity of just over 100 seats for each show.

And with a cost of living crisis hitting many families, it has decided to reduce ticket prices for its festive shows.

The show also stars Kirsty Strachan, Mark McDonnell, Sarah Brown Cooper and Robin Mackenzie, and is billed as “a love letter to Kirkcaldy.