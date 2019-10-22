Paranormal group to host convention in Kirkcaldy

A paranormal group based in West Wemyss is set to host its first convention next month.

Scottish Paranormal set up its home in the village in January, and since then the group has continued to grow, with 3300 people now following the group’s Facebook page.

It is because of this success that the group was invited to host a convention at the Windsor Hotel in Kirkcaldy on November 8.

There will be a Q&A, giving visitors the chance to find out more about the group and the work it does, a medium giving private readings, demonstrations of the equipment, and much more.

The hope, should the event go well, is that Scottish Paranormal will host larger conventions, over several days, in the future.

As well as organising the convention, the group has been setting up investigations at sites around Fife, such as the Scottish Fisheries Museum and Balgonie Castle, with tickets often selling out.

But Alister Reid, one of the members, explained that the group do more than just look for spirits.

“We’re not just chasing spirits and ghosts,” he said. “We’re wanting to find out the history and protect the buildings.

“The group has exploded. It keeps growing. People are really interested in the topics. It’s not just ghosts or spirits, it’s also the history.”

The group’s most recent project is investigating sites that are linked to famous people or organisations, such as the Knights Templar.

One of their most recent investigations was at Balgonie Castle, where the group was welcomed by one of its older residents.

“We got access to the top of the tower and ran a Frank’s Box session,” explained member Ryan O’Neill. “We asked if anyone was there and a voice said ‘Sibbald’. I asked the first name, and it said ‘John’.

“Sir John Sibbald was one of the first ones there. That is very specific – to get Sibbald and then John.”

Another trip took them to Crawford House, while they were looking for links to Lady Mary Crawford.

“We asked a question and the response was ‘loved this house’,” said Ryan. “When you’re conducting audio sessions, you need to check yourself and ask ‘is this really happening?’. But it’s happening over and over again.”

For more information about Scottish Paranormal and its upcoming convention, visit www.facebook.com/groups/ScottishParanormal.