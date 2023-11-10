A parent and child group has finally found its home on Kirkcaldy High Street, two and a half years after starting.

The Bairns Group, run by Laura Dryburgh, has taken up residence at the Play Room at 292 High Street. The business provides a range of classes and activities for parents and children.

Laura’s life running children and parent sessions started around six years ago with the Bairns, a Blether and a Brew which was run out of Torbain Church. The popular group was eventually handed back to the community with Laura forming the Bairns Group two and a half years ago.

She explained: “I gave it back to the community and the church now runs it. During lockdown, I started walks, and mums were asking me if I would start up classes.”

The Bairns Group opened the Play Room on Saturday, November 4 (Pic: Laura Dryburgh)

Despite some reservations about relaunching the group, Laura ran an initial class which proved successful. She said: “I set up the first one, put this little class on and it sold out. It has just grown from there.”

The group has since expanded across Fife, with sessions running across the Kingdom, and Laura now also works with Fife Council to provide dads’ classes on a freelance basis. Now after two and a half years, she finally has a space to call home for the business in the heart of the town centre – and she said it has been a long time coming.

Added Laura: “I've been looking for space for the longest time. It's just so tiring taking everything out of my car, putting it all into storage, and then bringing it out of storage again. It has just been a constant every day, always moving things. I just wanted it to be all in one place.”

The November classes at the new space sold out in an impressive two hours, hinting at further success for the Bairns Group.

Laura continued: “I've not stopped for two and a half years and it's all just been amazing. I have the most amazing customers.”