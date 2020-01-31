Parent cycling century challenge for Polar Academy

A Bell Baxter parent is cycling 100 miles around the Kingdom to help raise funds for what has been called the hardest youth programme in Europe.

Ten children will be going to Greenland later this year as part of the Polar Academy, which culminates in a 10-day expedition.

While the Bell Baxter pupils have been training hard in preparation for the challenge, they, along with their parents and organisers, have also been raising funds for the trip.

Among the 10 children due to take part is Lauren Calley, whose mum Michelle Walker is getting ready for a challenge of her own.

She will be doing the 100-mile challenge in one day in March, and will be inviting others to come along and take part.

Michelle, who lives in Glenrothes, has taken part in a century ride before, but this will be her first time doing it for a cause.

“It’s extremely difficult,” Michelle said.

“You can’t just go and do a 100 mile ride. I cycle quite frequently and I train at home.”

As well as organising the cycling challenge, Michelle and Lauren have taken part in other fundraisers, such as coffee mornings and ceilidhs.

The scheme, which has involved other schools around Scotland, aims to build the confidence of those taking part.

Michelle also highlighted the difference she has noticed in Lauren since she started training with the Academy.

“She was very isolated and had zero confidence,” she said.

“She was not a happy girl. It has been a complete 180. Her outlook on life has completely changed. She feels a lot more self-worth.”

To donate, search for ‘polar century ride’ on the website JustGiving.