Parents' £120,000 to transform Kirkcaldy playpark launches with weekend fundraiser
A fundraiser to transform a park in Capshard estate in Kirkcaldy kicks-off tomorrow at 11:00am at Prestonfield Park.
The park which is affectionately known as ‘The Rusty’ due to its rusted play equipment, was installed over 40 years ago and has long since fallen into a state of disrepair.
However, after growing tired of having nowhere for their kids to play, local mums have taken action and are campaigning for funds to bring the park into the 21st century.
After setting up a Facebook group to help raise awareness of their cause, Louise Mills, Laura Thomas, and Hayley Stevenson,have gained the support of locals – and have set the wheels in motion to raise the £120,000 need to provide an up to date inclusive playpark.
Tomorrow’s fundraiser will be the first of many fundraising events that the group of plucky mums will be holding this year in order to raise the cash to start construction of the new park by the end of 2022.