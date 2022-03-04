Parents' £120,000 to transform Kirkcaldy playpark launches with weekend fundraiser

The park which is affectionately known as ‘The Rusty’ due to its rusted play equipment, was installed over 40 years ago and has long since fallen into a state of disrepair.

However, after growing tired of having nowhere for their kids to play, local mums have taken action and are campaigning for funds to bring the park into the 21st century.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louise Mills with her daughter at The Rusty. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

After setting up a Facebook group to help raise awareness of their cause, Louise Mills, Laura Thomas, and Hayley Stevenson,have gained the support of locals – and have set the wheels in motion to raise the £120,000 need to provide an up to date inclusive playpark.

Tomorrow’s fundraiser will be the first of many fundraising events that the group of plucky mums will be holding this year in order to raise the cash to start construction of the new park by the end of 2022.

For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2096032860535552

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.