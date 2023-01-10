Parents urged not to miss deadline for P1 school deferrals

They have until the end of January - and a councillor has urged Fifers to ensure they don’t miss out if their children are impacted.

Councillor Kathleen Leslie, who is education spokesperson for the Conservatives at Fife Council, said: “I am delighted that now no parent will feel their child has to go to school when not ready and nursery funding is now available. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application for deferrals is January 31. Fife Council funds deferral applications for children whose fifth birthday falls between August 18, 2023 and the end of February 2024 - this applies to those both in local authority and partner provider nurseries. Previously parents had to go through a process where they still had the legal right to defer, but funding was only guaranteed for those born in January and February.

Pic: Neil Hanna

“Thankfully that has now changed,” said Cllr Leslie. “I have been speaking on this issue for the past five years and am delighted that now no parent will feel their child has to go to school when not ready and nursery funding is now available.

“Whether born premature, not emotionally mature enough or for any other reason, some children are simply not ready to begin school at four years old and having funding in place for an additional nursery year means no parent is left with making an often difficult decision based on financial resources.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What I am still slightly concerned about though, is that last year there were 1194 children whose birthday fell between the start of the school term and the end of December - the period previously not funded - but only 211 were deferred.

“I appreciate that many parents will see that their child is ready to begin school but it is also about raising awareness of the issue for those who do not believe their child is ready for school before they are five years old.”She added: “A take up rate of just under 18% for those who are eligible indicates that the message still needs to get out there."