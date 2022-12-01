Strathallan Primary School made the appeal on its Facebook page after the problem got worse.

The busy school said it was “wholly unacceptable” and unauthorised vehicles could be reported to the police.

A pilot project is currently underway to ban traffic from school gates in three Fife towns - Cardenden, Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes - which, if successful, could be rolled out across the region. It will see flashing lights activated to alert parents to the ‘no parking’ rule’ between 8.30am and 9.30am, and again between 2.30pm and 3.30pm. each school day.

Strathallan Primary School

The pilot comes after a report in November 2021 which proposed banning non-residential traffic from school entrances at set periods in a bid to ensure pupils could get to and from the school gates in safety.

At a recent Kirkcaldy area committee meeting, Stathallan was highlighted as one school which could benefit from such a move - underlined by this week’s warning to parents and carers.

The school’s Facebook post said: “Once again, today we have found the school car park and road within the school packed with unauthorised vehicles to the point of the top area directly outside the school and nursery buildings being completely blocked.

“This has become much worse in recent times, and it poses significant risk to our children, staff and other pedestrians who are collecting. This is wholly unacceptable and as a result we will need to inform Police Scotland and report vehicles who are unauthorised found to be in this area.”It highlighted the fact many people were able to park outwith the school and “are still able to collect their children in a safe manner.”

