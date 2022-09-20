‘Park elsewhere’ advice as work starts at Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre
Visitors to Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre have been urged to park away from the building while cleaning work is carried out.
The work at high level is due to start on Monday (September 26) – weather permitting - and is scheduled to last five days.
The cladding will be cleaned over the course of next week.
Fife sport And Leisure Trust, which manages the facility, said the work would result in “regrettable but necessary” disruption around the perimeter of the building on the town's Esplanade.
It urged visitors to use car parks which are close to the centre.