There's a chance for families to get involved with a fun Park Golf pairs competition for one adult and one under 16. (Pic - Stephen MacCrimmon)

A day of park golf, family fun and community spirit will be taking place at Dunnikier this weekend for the first ever Dunnikier Park Golf Community Shield.

The event, organised by the Dunnikier Country Park Development Group in collaboration with Dunnikier Community Golf Club, promises to be a great afternoon out for the whole family all while helping to raise money for the second phase of the works to improve the local playpark facilities.

And everyone’s invited to come along and join in the fun.

The day will be made up of two sessions for the Park Golf – a family friendly session, which begins at noon, and an adults only one at 2pm.

The first ever Dunnikier Park Golf Community Shield will be won in the adults only pairs competition on Saturday.

The family friendly session is in a pairs format, with each pair consisting of one adult and one child, under the age of 16. The winning pair will be granted VIP access to the grand opening of the new playpark, with the honour of cutting the ribbon. They will also receive a special mystery prize.

Following the family competition, it’s the turn of the adults only. Each pair must be over 16 and the winners will be crowned the Dunnikier Park Golf Community Shield Champions 2024. They will be treated to a two-course meal for two at the clubhouse and awarded a special mystery prize.

Registration for families is from 11am on Saturday at Dunnikier Golf Club, and for the adults competition registration begins at 1pm. As spaces are limited, early registration is encouraged and can be booked online here for the family fun pairs.

Children receive free entry into the contest, with an entry fee of £5 per adult participant.

As well as the Park Golf, there will also be additional activities on the day including arts and crafts for the kids, tombola, pick a bottle and pick a bonus ball.

An exclusive clubhouse menu will be on offer featuring affordable options.

All proceeds from the event will support fundraising efforts for the second phase of the Dunnikier playpark project. The first phase is already well underway with the contractors starting work on site building the new play facilities earlier this month. It is anticipated these works will be completed in late September or early October.