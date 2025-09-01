Parking charges on the rise at popular Tentsmuir Forest car park
The cost of parking in the Kinshaldy car park at the popular nature reserve near Leuchars and Tayport is doubling from Monday, September 1.
Previously those visiting to enjoy the woodland and beach walks paid £2 to park for the day, however Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) who manage Kinshaldy car park have taken the decision to increase the cost of parking to £4 per day.
The move comes following an upgrade to the pay barrier equipment on the access road, which will now accept both cash and card.
However, FLS are reminding regular visitors that an annual parking pass is available and despite the rise in the daily rate the pass remains at the same price.
In a statement the operators said: “Forestry and Land Scotland have now replaced the old pay barrier equipment on the access road to Kinshaldy car park. The barrier pay machines now support both card and coin payments using two ‘in’ lanes and annual pass holders can scan their access cards in both lanes.
“After a period of testing the system is proving to be reliable, therefore we intend to go ahead with the planned price rise from £2 per day to £4 per day on Monday, September 1, 2025.
“We would like to remind visitors that our money-saving parking pass covering Tentsmuir and all other car parks in our East Region, costs £65 per annum per household for two cars to be able to visit as many times as they want.”