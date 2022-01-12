The class, which has been hosted in the town’s St Columba's Church since its creation, is led by teacher Lorna Sim who took the reigns after her mum, Lesley Shand, stepped down five years ago after 30 years at the helm.

Lorna, from Markinch, said: “Nancy Duncan was the first teacher of the class before my mum took over.

"And as I’ve been dancing since I was four, my mum inspired me to do my teaching qualification before I took over from her five years ago.

Class teacher, Lorna Sim (back row center) with some past and present members of the class.

“I’m very proud of what the class has achieved over the years and I want to keep it going for another 60.

"Scottish country dancing is very social and boasts a whole host of benefits for participants such as helping to keep you fit, it gets the heart racing without being high adrenaline, and it is also great for the memory.”

From fast paced reels and jigs to slower strathspeys, Lorna says it is ideal for everyone.

"One of the great things about Scottish country dancing is that there is something for everyone no matter what age they are – even people with health issues can take part.

"The class is very accessible and we’re always looking to welcome new members.”

Peter Grant MP for Glenrothes and Central Fife, who tabled the motion, said: “St Columba’s Scottish country dancing class has been a real family affair, with Lorna taking over from her mother Lesley who ran the class for many years.

"Sixty years of dancing in Glenrothes is well worth celebrating and I was delighted to recognise this with a parliamentary motion.

"My congratulations go to all the dancers, past and present, and I’m sure they will join me in thanking Nancy, Lesley and Lorna who have led the class over the last six decades. I wish them all the best for the future.”

The class meets every Monday evening from 7:45–8:15pm at St Columba’s church on Rothes Road in Glenrothes, for more information, please email: [email protected], or call: 07796 630941.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website.