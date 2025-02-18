Partial re-opening as key Kirkcaldy community hub tackles Storm Eowyn damage

A Kirkcaldy community centre badly damaged by Storm Eowyn has announced a partial re-opening.

Linton Lane Centre in Templehall sustained serious roof and water damage to its main hall and management are still completing full assessments of the damage and options to repair and rebuild.

But groups are now enjoying a return to the unaffected parts of the centre – and the message is clear – we are here to stay.

Mandy Hunter, chief executive, said: “This has been a turbulent time and we are still far from clear about the future but we are resilient and the support of our users and wider community has been so encouraging. We are really happy to be able to confirm a partial re-opening whilst ensuring the safety of everyone. We’ve completed a full risk-assessment and added extra measures and signage to ensure people are safe and comfortable.

Scaffolding around Linton Lane as work goes on to repair the storm damage to the building (Pic: Fife Free Press)

“Some of our larger groups are still utilising the adjacent Scout Hall but we have most of our smaller groups back in the Centre, including our adult cooking classes, Kids Lego club, carers groups and support groups. Our Happy Hoppers Playgroup is back home after two weeks at Kirkcaldy YMCA and NHS Children’s vaccinations are also back in their own room so things feel a bit closer to normal.”

The centre’s Warm Welcome initiative is also fully operational again. This project, funded by the Lottery and Fife Council Warm Spaces, provides a free hot evening meal for families on a Wednesdays and hot drinks and breakfast rolls in the drop-in café on Thursday and Friday mornings.

Soup and a roll has been introduced for the new Kirkcaldy’s Uplifting Ladies group on a Friday lunchtime and hot soup is provided for people queuing at Kirkcaldy Foodbank, which continues to operate four days a week from their usual outlet.

Added Mandy: “Adversity is nothing new to the committee, staff and volunteers at Linton Lane, and we are working incredibly hard to rebuild our programme. The support and goodwill from the community has been outstanding and will help us keep pushing on to provide the access and services that so many people depend on.”