Party Like A Cockapoo is a social gathering of doodle mixes, and takes place at Bark N Go Secure Dog Park on Whitecraigs Road, Glenrothes, on Sunday July 2, from 10:00am until 1:00pm.

The event will house a range of activities from an off-lead play area with agility equipment to an on-site dog bakery.

A spokesperson for Party Like A Cockapoo said “We are really excited for this event, the best hour of your doodles week, up to 25 doodle per session. We started organising it in January of this year and held a local one in Fife together with Cockapoo Club Fife.

Pic: Steve Howell Photography

"We ended up having to limit entry as it was so popular. It's quite popular in England with other event companies so we wanted to make it accessible for everyone throughout Scotland - not just in the big cities. It's fantastic to see all the happy dogs and excited owners. Doodle mixes have a lovely temperament, they all seem to get on so well."

The events take place across 14 locations in Scotland with hundreds of dog owners already signed up. They will feature a range of pup-tastic goodies from local dog bakeries which will be selling pupcakes and cockapoo biscuits freshly baked on the day. There will also be free Puppicinos for all, as well as a professional photographer to capture all the event's "memorable" moments.

The event is open to all doodle breeds including labradoodles, cavapoos and toy poodles.