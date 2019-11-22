Party plans for St Andrew’s Day celebrations

St Andrews will be alive with music, dancing, fireworks and much more next weekend, as the town celebrates the day of its namesake.

The annual celebration, which often attracts thousands of people, takes place on Saturday, November 30, with activities and events organised throughout the morning and afternoon.

The fun begins in the morning with the ‘Big Hoolie’s Big Market’ at Madras College on South Street. The market will be packed with music, culture, dance, drink and Kingdom FM roadshow.

One of the highlights of the event is the huge outdoor ceilidh.

Every year thousands of people get dancing, while the ceilidh band performs.

Once that has finished, there will be a torchlight parade through the streets of the town, leading down to West Sands.

In past years the parade has taken the crowd down to the harbour, however, due to safety concerns, this has now been moved to the iconic beach.

The celebrations, organised by BID St Andrews, culminate in the evening, as the fireworks light up the town.

The Kingdom FM stage and the street market will be open between 11am-4pm.

The St Andrews Brewing Co stage will be running from 3.30-6.30pm.

The ceilidh band will be performing between 6.30-7.30pm, followed by the torchlight procession and the fireworks from 7.30pm.

The St Andrew’s Day celebrations are due to end at around 8.15pm.