Pass marks for nine Fife food businesses in latest reviews

The latest ratings were made by the Food Standards Agency and published on its website.

It gave pass marks to the following restaurants, cafes and canteens:

Noble Cuisine, 48 East Port Dunfermline, rated on May 4.

Rainbow Rooms, Anderson Hall 6 High Street, Leslie; rated on May 4.

St Andrews Botanic Gardens, Botanic Gardens, Canongate, rated on April 21.

Sugar And Spice, 186 High Street, Burntisland, rated on April 21.

New Peking Inn Restaurant, 47 High Street Cowdenbeath, rated on April 19.

A pass mark also went to one bar - The Haberdashery,123 New Row, Dunfermline which was rated on May 4.